WhatsApp users to switch old phone for verification

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone for verification to use app on new device

The move provides an extra layer of security to WhatsApp users

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 22:54 ist
Whatsapp logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp users may need to switch on their old phone to verify themselves for using the app on a new device, the company said on Thursday.

In addition to this, the company will be rolling out two new features, including device verification to help prevent malware from taking over the WhatsApp account and sending out messages without the user's knowledge or permission.

"If you need to switch your WhatsApp account to a new device – we want to double-check that it's really you. From now on, we may ask you on your old device to verify that you want to take this step as an extra security check. This feature can help alert you to an unauthorised attempt to move your account to another device," WhatsApp said in a statement.

Also Read: WhatsApp brings 'companion mode' to Android beta app for public tester

The move provides an extra layer of security to WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp said that it is concerned about malware that infects a mobile phone in much the same way a virus infects a computer.

"Malware is used to Advance Account Takeover (ATO) attacks that send messages without the user’s knowledge or permission. In our ongoing effort to safeguard peoples’ accounts and information on WhatsApp, we’re introducing a new security measure – called Device Verification – to help prevent ATO attacks," the company said.

Device Verification blocks the attacker's connection while allowing the victim to use their WhatsApp account uninterrupted, it said.

Meta-owned firms will roll out Automatic Security Codes to help ensure that users are chatting with the intended recipient.

"You can check this manually by going to the Encryption tab under a contact's info. To make this process easier and more accessible to everyone, we’re rolling out a security feature based on a process called "Key Transparency" that allows you to automatically verify that you have a secure connection. What it means for you is that when you click on the encryption tab, you'll be able to verify right away that your personal conversation is secured," the firm said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

WhatsApp
Meta
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Bangkok revels in first post-pandemic Songkran festival

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Hollywood cavalcade heading for Cannes film fest

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Houseboats in J&K’s Dal Lake struggling to stay afloat

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

Ambedkar's portrait made using 18,000 notebooks

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

K'taka among six Indian states leading in green energy

Act now to avoid a water crisis

Act now to avoid a water crisis

 