WhiteOak Capital to launch six new mutual funds

Investment management and advisory services WhiteOak Capital AMC is in the process of launching 6 new mutual funds in the next one year. It will target asset under management (AUM) worth Rs 50,000 crore in its mutual fund (MF) & portfolio management service (PMS) business over the next 3 years.

The first fund that it plans to launch is the flexicap fund, followed by a combined large and midcap fund, a midcap fund, a large-cap fund, a tax saver fund and a global emerging market fund which would be a feeder fund subject to regulatory approval.

Speaking to DH exclusively, Chief Business Office Prateek Pant said, “As per our philosophy, we construct a portfolio purely from the bottom-up stock selection process by investing in great businesses at attractive valuations”.

These would be the first of the schemes which WhiteOak Capital will roll-out after changing the name from YES Mutual Fund in January 2022. On November 1, 2021, WhiteOak Capital Group had acquired the MF business of YES Bank (YES Asset Management Company).

Pant believes that the funds will outperform each of its respective benchmarks over a period of 3-5 years investment horizon.

WhiteOak Capital will launch these funds at a time when markets have witnessed continued volatility on the back of recessionary fears triggered. “Investors should embrace volatility to earn a risk premium as compensation to bear higher volatility”, Pant told DH.

He, however, cautioned that investors should define strategic allocation between various asset classes based

on their ability and willingness to take risks and should “consult an expert in case of doubts”.