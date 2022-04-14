Who is Ankiti Bose, the suspended Zilingo CEO?

Who is Ankiti Bose, the suspended Zilingo CEO who founded the company at 23?

Bose co-founded Zilingo at 23 after a trip to Thailand showed her the potential for growth in the fashion markets in Southeast Asia

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 15:20 ist
Ankiti Bose. Credit: Instagram/ankitibose

The board of Singapore-based fashion technology startup Zilingo on Wednesday  suspended its 23-year-old CEO and co-founder, Ankiti Bose, in a move related to an investigation into the company's accounts.

Bose scaled up the company rapidly, styling herself as a role model for young entrepreneurs.

Zilingo, backed by investors including Temasek Holdings and Sequoia Capital India, said that its shareholders and board members had received information last month that required investigation. After this, the major investors authorised Zilingo's board to suspend Bose, pending an investigation of the "matters" raised.

Since its founding in 2015, the group has become a global supply chain enabler for the apparel industry, providing logistics, financing and other services to thousands of factories and merchants.

The company had raised $226 million in 2019, led by Sequoia Capital and Temasek Holdings and raising million —which valued the firm with 600 employees across eight countries at $970 million, putting it within a rounding error of unicornship.

Bose did her schooling in Mumbai and went on to study mathematics and economics at St. Xavier's College in the city. She started her career at at McKinsey & Company and Sequoia Capital in Bengaluru.

Bose had made it to the Forbes 40 Under 40 list in 2019, which lists the most influential young people in business. She was also placed in Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2018 and The Bloomberg 50 in 2019.

(With agency inputs)

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

business
Business News

What's Brewing

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LGBT culture war

How to make sense of the new LGBT culture war

 