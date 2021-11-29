Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Before joining Twitter, Agrawal was part of research teams in Yahoo, Microsoft and AT&T

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 22:42 ist
Twitter's new chief executive officer, Parag Agrawal. Credit: Twitter/@disclosetv

Twitter on Monday got its first Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer in Parag Agrawal following the exit of co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Agrawal, who has been with the microblogging giant since 2011, began as a software engineer and was made Chief Technology Officer in 2017. He has been unanimously appointed as the CEO by the Board of Directors.

The new Twitter chief is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, from where he holds a B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering. He later pursued a master's and PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Before joining Twitter, Agrawal was part of research teams in Yahoo, Microsoft and AT&T.

Taking to Twitter, Agrawal expressed his gratitude to former CEO Dorsey. He said he was grateful for Dorsey's trust. "Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support," he tweeted.

Agrawal is said to be worth $1.52 million (Rs 11.41 crore), according to People Ai.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twitter
Social media
Business News
World news
Parag Agrawal
Jack Dorsey

What's Brewing

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

UAE stops jail term for those bringing in cannabis

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

'Omicron' cryptocurrency rides variant rollercoaster

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access

 