Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Twitter on Monday got its first Indian-origin Chief Executive Officer in Parag Agrawal following the exit of co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Agrawal, who has been with the microblogging giant since 2011, began as a software engineer and was made Chief Technology Officer in 2017. He has been unanimously appointed as the CEO by the Board of Directors.

The new Twitter chief is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, from where he holds a B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering. He later pursued a master's and PhD in Computer Science from Stanford University.

Before joining Twitter, Agrawal was part of research teams in Yahoo, Microsoft and AT&T.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Agrawal expressed his gratitude to former CEO Dorsey. He said he was grateful for Dorsey's trust. "Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support," he tweeted.

Agrawal is said to be worth $1.52 million (Rs 11.41 crore), according to People Ai.

