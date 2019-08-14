Wholesale inflation in July falls to 1.08 pc

  • Aug 14 2019, 12:28pm ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2019, 12:36pm ist
Wholesale price-based inflation July fell to a multi-year low of 1.08 per cent mainly on account of cheaper fuel and food items, government data showed on Wednesday.

Inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was at 2.02 per cent in June this year and 5.27 per cent in July 2018.

The government data said inflation in food articles was 6.15 per cent in July as against 6.98 per cent in the previous month.

Similarly, wholesale inflation in fuel and power segment contracted further to (-) 3.64 per cent as against (-) 2.2 per cent in June.

The retail inflation in July too had eased to 3.15 per cent over the previous month when it was 3.18 per cent.

