Will focus on smaller takeovers, says Germany's Merck

Reuters
Reuters, Frankfurt,
  • Sep 16 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 14:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA said on Wednesday it would until 2022 focus on cutting its debt from the takeover of electronic materials company Versum and any acquisitions thereafter would likely be smaller ones.

"We don't rule out large transformative deals as of 2022, yet in view of our strong business portfolio, at present the likelihood is higher that we will complement our businesses through a number of smaller to medium-sized acquisitions after 2022,” Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann said in a statement.

Germany
Business News
Economy

