Win KFC NFT along with a year’s free supply of chicken

KFC India introduced KFC BuckETH, the restaurant’s own Non-Fungible token (NFT) collection on Instagram. One may acquire the NFT through a social media contest. The winner will get a year’s supply of KFC free of cost, according to the company.

The NFT was annouced during an Instagram live hosted by comedian, writer and actor Danish Sait, and influencer Sharan Hegde.

Also Read | Are NFTs the future of art?

Interested people can participate in the contest by visiting KFC India’s official Instagram handle @kfcindia_official and screenshot the “Ultimate Chicken Lover Checklist,” which will be available in stories. Then, they have to fill the checklist and post it on their Instagram story while tagging KFC. They will have to mention their five friends in comments as well. The restaurant chain will select one winner who will get ownership of the KFC BuckETH NFT, and the year’s free supply of KFC.

“The Bucket is as iconic to KFC as the signature taste of our chicken. The Bucket is testimony to the brand’s heritage and has been an integral part of many celebratory moments for our customers. The KFC BuckETH presents KFC fans with an opportunity to connect with the brand in the most unique manner ever,” a KFC spokesperson said.