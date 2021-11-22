WinZO partners with Kalaari Capital to invest in gaming

WinZO partners with Kalaari Capital to invest in gaming

The selected companies will receive support and drive effective monetisation, growth and also benefit from the tech expertise that WinZO has to offer

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 22 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 17:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Social gaming platform WinZO on Monday said it has partnered with Kalaari Capital to launch an investment initiative Gaming Lab to encourage and support the gaming ecosystem in the country.

The Gaming Lab will be launched during GameCon 2021. The lab will invest across all forms of interactive entertainment apps in India with a flexible corpus, starting with over half a million dollars, a statement said.

Association with WinZO will further help gaming studios and companies to be culturally relevant for Bharat, it added.

WinZO will also mentor these gaming companies working towards revolutionising the gaming ecosystem through video streaming, game tech and innovations, the statement said.

The selected companies will receive support and drive effective monetisation, growth and also benefit from the tech expertise that WinZO has to offer, it added.

“We are looking to invest across all forms of interactive entertainment, including but not limited to games and ancillary industries such as content creation, live-ops, security etc.

“We are placed in a strategically sound position owing to our understanding of tech, the real pulse of India that is at the centre of online gaming evolution that we as a nation are witnessing," WinZO co-founder Saumya Singh Rathore said.

Rathore further said these capabilities combined, the organisations will be able to sufficiently provide requisite support in the form of capital, guidance and strategic help to further this socio-economically critical ecosystem.

"WinZO's Centre of Excellence will help drive growth, strategy and distribution for the selected applicant while driving monetisation in the world's largest engagement powerhouse,” she said.

Towards its efforts of strengthening gaming development, WinZO had recently announced a $20 million game developer fund III with the idea to holistically boosting the global game development ecosystem, including game design, economies around gaming, content creation, live-ops, and security through capital investment, infrastructural support and monetisation support.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
gaming
Technology

What's Brewing

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

 