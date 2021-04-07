Wipro appoints former Walmart executive Subha Tatavarti as CTO

IT services major Wipro Limited on Wednesday said it has appointed former Walmart executive Subha Tatavarti as its Chief Technology Officer.

The company has also appointed Suzanne Dann as Senior Vice President and Sector Head for Capital Markets and Insurance, North America region.

Tatavarti will lead Wipro's Service Transformation, Topcoder, Robotics, SVIC, Technovation Centre, Open Innovation and Applied Research teams, Wipro said in a statement.

Tatavarti joins Wipro from Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialisation of enterprise infrastructure along with Security, data science and Edge platforms, it added.

"A true champion of digital innovation, Subha will work across our technology spectrum, and help our customers meet the complex demands of the modern enterprise," Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

She has over two decades of experience in technology, spanning product development, delivery, lifecycle management, cloud computing services, data technology and analytics. Prior to Walmart, Tatavarti led the product, data & infrastructure platform at PayPal.

Tatavarti, who lives in the Bay Area in San Francisco, has also worked with Abbott Labs, Fannie Mae and Bearing Point.

"It is an honour to join the distinguished team of professionals at Wipro and I look forward to collaborating with them as we create bespoke solutions for clients. I am excited to be a part of Wipro as it continues to grow and expand," she said.

In a separate statement, Wipro said Dann joins Wipro from Avanade, an Accenture and Microsoft Joint Venture, where she served as a Corporate Vice President and General Manager.

Prior to Avanade, she has also worked with IBM and Ernst & Young. Dann will be based in New Jersey and report to Angan Guha, CEO, Americas 2 Market Unit.

"Her (Dann's) experience in leading global teams, expertise with Digital transformation, and insight into the financial services industry will enable our clients to succeed, and also drive our growth ambitions in the Capital Markets and Insurance Sector," Guha said.