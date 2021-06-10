Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte gets $8.7 mn pay package in FY21

Wipro Chief Executive Officer Thierry Delaporte drew a pay package of $8.7 million (around Rs 64.3 crore) in the financial year 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing.

Delaporte's compensation is for the period from July 6, 2020, to March 31, 2021, and includes components such as a one-time cash award, annual stock grant and one-time grant of RSUs (restricted stock units).

The former Capgemini executive had joined the Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro as its chief executive officer and managing director on July 6, succeeding Abidali Neemuchwala.

According to Wipro's 20-F filing, Delaporte received about $1.31 million in salary and allowances (about Rs 9.6 crore), $1.54 million in commission and variable pay, and $5.18 million in other components.

Delaporte also received $758,719 in long-term compensation (deferred benefit) during the said period, the document showed.

Neemuchwala, who resigned as CEO and MD on June 1, 2020, received a compensation of $305,845 for the period April 1, 2020, to June 1, 2020.

Delaporte is among the highest-paid executives in the Indian IT services space.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh saw his annual pay package jump to Rs 49.68 crore in 2020-21, with more than half of the total amount coming from exercise of stock options. His compensation was at Rs 34.27 crore in 2019-20.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services, drew a pay package of Rs 20.36 crore in 2020-21.

As per Wipro's 20F document, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji received a total compensation of $1.61 million, while Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal received a $1.01 million package in fiscal year 2021.