Wipro completes implementation of core banking solution at Kaveri Grameena Bank

  • Mar 17 2020, 20:17pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 20:24pm ist
IT company Wipro on Tuesday announced completion of core banking solution in all branches of Kaveri Grameena Bank.

"Wipro Limited on Tuesday announced the successful implementation of core banking solution for Kaveri Grameena Bank," the company said in a statement.

"Now, the company has completely migrated 479 branches of Kaveri Grameena Bank for the newly formed Karnataka Gramin Bank. The amalgamated RRB will leverage the core banking solution platform to deploy state-of-the-art technology in all its 1,167 branches," the statement said.

The roll-out is part of the merger with Pragathi Krishna Gramin Bank to form Canara Bank sponsored Regional Rural Bank (RRB), Karnataka Gramin Bank.

