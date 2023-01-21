Wipro lays off over 400 freshers for poor performance

Wipro lays off over 400 freshers for poor performance

Commenting on the development, the IT giant clarified that it takes pride in holding itself to the highest standards

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 21 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 11:46 ist
The company has issued termination letters to all the affected employees and stated that despite adequate training, they have failed to perform. Credit: Reuters Photo

IT giant Wipro has laid off more than 400 fresher employees for poor performance in internal assessment tests.

The company has issued termination letters to all the affected employees and stated that despite adequate training, they have failed to perform.

Sources explained the termination letter maintained that the employees were liable to pay Rs 75,000 of the training cost which company has spent on them. But, the amount is being waived off.

Also Read | Google parent to lay off 12,000: CEO Pichai

"We wish to inform you that the training cost of Rs 75,000 which you are liable to pay, will be waived off," the letter reads.

Commenting on the development, the IT giant clarified that it takes pride in holding itself to the highest standards.

Also Read | Swiggy joins layoff wave, to let go 380 employees

"From every entry level employee it is expected to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work. The evaluation process includes to align employees with the requirements of clients and the business objectives of the organisation.

"This evaluation process, systematic and comprehensive, is followed by a series of actions such as mentoring, retraining and separation of employees from the company," it says.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

IT jobs
IT firms
Wipro
Business News
Science News
Technology

What's Brewing

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Give transgenders access to justice  

Give transgenders access to justice  

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

How to design a meditation space

How to design a meditation space

 