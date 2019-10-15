Wipro net jumps 36% to Rs 2,561 cr from lower expenses

The Bengaluru-based IT services company Wipro on Tuesday reported a 35.8% jump in its net profits, on back of reduction in the expenses.

Th company clocked net profit of Rs 2,561 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 1,885.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

While the selling and marketing expenses of the company dipped by 1.7%, general and administrative expenses more than halved during the quarter to Rs 652.7 crore.

The company’s revenues, on the other hand, jumped by a mere 4% to Rs 15,125.6 crore from Rs 14,541 crore.

The company expects its revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $2,065 million to $2,106 million. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.8% to 2.8%.