Wipro Q1 profit rises about 12% on deal wins

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit rose to Rs 2,870 crore for the quarter ended June 30 against Rs 2,564 crore, a year ago.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 16:32 ist
Representative Image.

IT services provider Wipro reported an 11.9 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by its deal pipeline.

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit rose to Rs 2,870 crore ($349.66 million) for the quarter ended June 30 against Rs 2,564 crore, a year ago.

Business News
Wipro
IT services

