Wipro Q1 profit rises about 12% on deal wins

IT services provider Wipro reported an 11.9 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by its deal pipeline.
The Bengaluru-based company's net profit rose to Rs 2,870 crore ($349.66 million) for the quarter ended June 30 against Rs 2,564 crore, a year ago.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look
Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine
Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide
Climate change shifted colour of over half of oceans
Anthony Carrigan joins James Gunn's new 'Superman' film
Rushdie speaks of ‘crazy dreams’ about NY knife attack
Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality
Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams
FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ
A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope