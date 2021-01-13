Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8% to Rs 2,968 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 16:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted an about 21 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

Its revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to Rs 15,670 crore from Rs 15,470.5 crore in the quarter ended December 2019. 

