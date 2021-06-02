Wipro sells stake in Denim Group for $22.4 million

Wipro sells stake in Denim Group for $22.4 million

Consequent to the sale, Wipro does not hold any stake in Denim Group

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 22:41 ist
In March 2018, Wipro acquired a 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group Ltd and Denim Group Management, LLC. Credit: Reuters file photo

IT company Wipro on Wednesday said it has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of USD 22.42 million (about Rs 160 crore).

In March 2018, Wipro acquired a 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group Ltd and Denim Group Management, LLC, an independent application security firm, for a consideration of USD 8.83 million, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

"As part of the recently announced acquisition of Denim Group by Coalfire, Wipro has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of USD 22.42 million," the filing said.

Consequent to the sale, Wipro does not hold any stake in Denim Group, it added.

In another filing, Wipro informed about a minority strategic investment in US-based IT incident response company Squadcast for USD 1.2 million. This entails a minority stake of less than 20 per cent on a fully diluted basis.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wipro
clothing

What's Brewing

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

 