Wipro, SNP SE partner to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises

  Nov 16 2020
  updated: Nov 16 2020
IT services major Wipro on Monday said it has partnered with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE to help customers accelerate their enterprise transformation journey.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will leverage SNP's CrystalBridge data transformation platform and the Bluefield approach to provide customers worldwide with a flexible, fast and secure migration to SAP S/4HANA, a statement said.

Through predefined scenarios, the platform allows organisations to evaluate and simulate the optimal transformation path, thereby reducing efforts and increasing the predictability of outcomes, it added.

Both companies will also build a 'Transformation Competence Center' that will train and certify Wipro consultants to use the Bluefield transformation approach powered by CrystalBridge, it said.

The SNP Group has around 1,500 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

