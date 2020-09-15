Wipro to provide engineering services for OpenNESS

Leading infotech, consulting and business process company Wipro Limited has announced that it will provide commercial engineering services for the Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) toolkit globally.

Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) is a Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) software toolkit. It was developed by Intel and allows developers to create and deploy applications at the network edge or on-premise edge locations, the company said in a statement. This open source distribution fosters application innovation, and developer engagement with the ecosystem to create 5G and edge solutions, Wipro said.

The engineering services for OpenNESS builds upon an ongoing collaboration between Wipro and Intel on innovative 5G and edge solutions that utilize Intels FlexRAN software reference architecture and OpenNESS.

Wipro said it will leverage its long legacy of engineering services to ensure successful deployment of commercial solutions based on the OpenNESS platform.

K R Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited said "Our collaboration with Intel will help build 5G solutions enabled by edge computing that will power industry applications, deliver superior experiences and drive business efficiencies."

He said the intelligence closer to the source of data will help the company re-imagine business applications for its clients.