Wipro to roll out promotions every quarter: Report

In a bid to curb high attrition as well as attract fresh talent, Wipro is revamping its employee bonuses and increment structure.
As per a report in Mint, the Information Technology services firm plans to roll out promotions every quarter and offer 10 per cent salary hikes to employees by September.
Wipro’s fourth-quarter earnings were in line with street estimates but elevated attrition levels hurt the Bengaluru-based company’s margins quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). It reported a revenue of Rs 20,860 crore, up 2.7 per cent sequentially in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4 FY22).
Read | Attrition hits Wipro's Q4 margins
"Wipro is expected to roll out the hikes in September, and there are large-scale promotions to be rolled out in July. The company has decided to offer quarterly promotions to top performers, who are not in the leadership team," a company executive told Mint.
Another spokesperson stated that the firm would offer promotions to its employees starting July.
