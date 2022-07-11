Wipro to roll out promotions every quarter: Report

In a bid to curb high attrition as well as attract fresh talent, Wipro is revamping its employee bonuses and increment structure.

As per a report in Mint, the Information Technology services firm plans to roll out promotions every quarter and offer 10 per cent salary hikes to employees by September.

Wipro’s fourth-quarter earnings were in line with street estimates but elevated attrition levels hurt the Bengaluru-based company’s margins quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). It reported a revenue of Rs 20,860 crore, up 2.7 per cent sequentially in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4 FY22).

"Wipro is expected to roll out the hikes in September, and there are large-scale promotions to be rolled out in July. The company has decided to offer quarterly promotions to top performers, who are not in the leadership team," a company executive told Mint.

Another spokesperson stated that the firm would offer promotions to its employees starting July.