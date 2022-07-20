Wipro's June-quarter profit down 21% year-on-year

Revenue from operations rose nearly 18 per cent to Rs 21,529 crore rupees

Reuters
  • Jul 20 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 15:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

IT major Wipro Ltd reported a near 21 per cent fall in June-quarter profit on Wednesday as higher employee-related costs pushed up the information technology services firm's overall expenses.

June-quarter consolidated net profit came in at Rs 2,564 crore compared with Rs 3,243 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 18 per cent to Rs 21,529 crore rupees.

