With 35.8% stake, government to become Vodafone Idea's largest stakeholder

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea said on Tuesday its board approved conversion of the full amount of interest related to spectrum auction instalments and dues owed to the government for use of airwaves into equity.

The "net present value" of the interest is expected to be about Rs 16,000 crore ($2.16 billion), according to the company's estimates.

Following the conversion into equity, the government is expected to hold about 35.8 per cent of the total outstanding shares of Vodafone Idea. Promoter shareholders Vodafone Group would hold around 28.5 per cent and Aditya Birla Group around 17.8 per cent.

India's telecom sector was disrupted by the entry of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and forced some rivals out of the market. The sector's troubles have also been compounded by the huge dues owed to the government.

Vodafone Idea, a combination of the India unit of Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular, has paid the government Rs 7,854 crore in government dues, but still owes roughly Rs 50,000 crore.

The Supreme Court in 2020 gave telecom firms 10 years until 2031 to clear dues, but rejected a plea last year seeking corrections to the calculation.

Larger rival Bharti Airtel said on Friday it will not convert interest and government dues into equity.

"From the sector perspective it is clear that the market will not shrink to two players ... the government coming in doesn't change anything in terms of a competitive landscape as they are not infusing any capital," Ambit Capital analyst Vivekanand Subbaraman said.

($1 = 74.0130 Indian rupees)

Watch the latest DH Videos here: