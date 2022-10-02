With increasing competition, Electric Vehicles might become more affordable

For people in India unable to buy electric cars because of the premium pricing, there is good news. The increasing competition in the electric vehicle (EV) market might lead to a price drop making it more affordable.

The reason for such anticipations is because Tata Motors has launched its Tiago EV at prices lower than the current market prices. This has led to speculations that other carmakers will be forced to bring their prices down to beat Tata, The Economic Times reported.

The starting price for Tata Motors' Tiago EV is Rs 8.49 lakh. This price has pulled down the gap between an internal combustion engine car and its electric version in India.

Tata Motors is the frontrunner in the electric passenger vehicle market at present with its Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago. The brands planning to line up their new launches in this segment are Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai and Kia.

At present, electric passenger vehicles (PV) fare the lowest in terms of market penetration. However, they are expected to be adopted quickly by fleet operators, taxi aggregators and government agencies.

Meanwhile, the electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments are witnessing faster progress in terms of adoption.

LMC Automotive has forecasted that India’s PV segment will increase from 0.2 per cent in 2020 to 5.5 per cent in 2025 and 13.5 per cent in 2030.

Experts, however, have observed an increasing interest in electric vehicles among tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Mahindra plans to focus on bringing its SUVs under the ambit of EVs while Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki will launch EVs in both sedan and SUV segments.