With sanctions on Russia, import bill of India on crude oil set to increase: Tibrawala

Cruce Oil and gas prices surged in a highly volatile market after the Russia-Ukraine standoff. Russia is a major oil supplier but India does not buy more than 1% of its consumption from Russia. Yet, the northwardly moving crude prices threaten to destabilise India’s macro-economic picture. Why and what is the way out? Pawan Tibrawala, Co-Chair – Hydro Carbon Committee of PHDCCI talks to Annapurna Singh of DH.

Oil prices are flaring up. Will western sanctions on Russian energy sources worsen supplies?

Oil prices are the result of demand and supply dynamics and the current supply-side constraints owing due to geopolitical tensions, have escalated the oil prices to a great extent. The extent of the oil price surge is high as the geopolitical crises involve a vital oil-producing country- Russia.

Russia is among the top 3 countries exporting oil, placed at second position after the United Arab Emirates and followed by Iraq. Russia produced 10.5 million barrels of oil per day in 2020, which accounted for 11% share of the world's total. Europe has been Russia’s main market for oil exports.

The recent development in the Russia-Ukraine crisis has been the sanctions imposed by various countries over Russia in an attempt to get it to pull back its invasion. The US and European ban on Russian oil imports and misfired negotiations talks between Russia and Ukraine have further raised the uncertainty in the global economy and as a result, the Brent crude oil futures are jumping. Not only the high price of oil and natural gas but the price of other commodities like wheat, corn and metals, like nickel and aluminium, have also soared up high due to the sanctions imposed on Russia, thereby, heightening the risk and disruption of a supply chain in the market.

The past has witnessed the impact of sanctions on Russia on its oil-producing capacity and resultant supply constraints. In 2014, the US and EU imposed some sanctions on Russia, which impacted the Russian oil companies' access to US capital, goods, services and technology.

How can soaring oil import destabilise other macros in India?

On the consumption front, the top 5 oil consumers in the world are the United States, China, India, Japan and Russia. India imports 86% of its crude oil requirements, which is reflective of its high dependency level on imports and greater risk of spillover impact of global supply constraints.

With rising crude oil prices, the import bill of India on crude oil is set to increase, which could translate into widening pressure on the current account balance. Further, the rising crude oil prices would further add to the inflationary pressure through the effect on retail prices of petrol and diesel along with upside pressure on the prices of other commodities. The ongoing tussle could add to the high cost of raw materials for the businesses and will impact the price-cost margins of the producers as well as lead to further inflation. The high price of oil will also reduce discretionary spending by the households which all will add to the uncertain economic environment for the Indian market. This could have repercussions for the growth outlook of the Indian economy.

Where do you see crude prices going from here? Will they remain volatile for a long time?

Given that there is no major development in the negotiation talks so far among Russia and Ukraine and continuous sanctions being put on Russia, the price of crude oil will remain volatile in the upward zone in the near term. However, historically, without adequate demand in the world economy, crude oil prices have not sustained beyond $ 100 per barrel for much time. Though speculators will try to sustain the prices at a higher level, the constructive dialogue between Russia and Ukraine would be crucial to provide respite to the burning fuel.

Is bringing petroleum under GST an option at this moment?

Going ahead, it is suggested that the petroleum products must be brought under the ambit of GST to remove the cascading of taxes such as excise duty, central sales tax including value-added tax.

What should be the long term strategy to insulate India from rising crude prices?

For the long term, India should take a definite step to switch to alternate sources of green and sustainable energy. The government’s proactive initiative of launching new ventures of Electronic Vehicles, green Hydrogen Policy and other cleaner fuel proposals to reduce the impact of fossil fuels in the environment, are well appreciated. The schemes will not only serve the purpose but will help in doing sustainable business which is a need of the hour.

