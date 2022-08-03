TEC to launch two properties in Bengaluru

Workspace provider TEC to launch two properties in Bengaluru

The company is looking to double its current expansion by adding 100,000 square feet more by March 2023

Prathik Desai
Prathik Desai, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 03:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Premium flexible workspace provider The Executive Centre (TEC), which competes with the likes of Workshaala and 315 Work Avenue, will open four new centres across the country: two in Bengaluru and one each in Chennai and Gurugram with an investment of Rs 50 crore. 

Each of the two centres in Bengaluru will be spread across 15,000 square feet. Collectively, the four centres will sum up to 1,00,000 square feet. With the return of employees back to offices, while flexibility will remain important, only time will tell the scale of its importance, said TEC group managing director Nidhi Marwah.

“The thing that is clearly written on the wall is that everybody wants a good office space. The flex space will continue to keep the momentum in the immediate future. But the acid test will be after two years, once the new world order is set,” Marwah told DH.

She added that the pandemic made the company relook at things like the lighting system, air filters and noise quality. “It (pandemic) has changed the mindset of clients from thinking only from the commercial perspective to a value proposition-perspective now,” Marwah said.

The company also launched amenities including crèches for working moms, UV lamps and carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors during the pandemic. “We focused a lot on well-being by adding spaces like wellness rooms,” said Manish Khedia, Regional Managing Director- South India, TEC.

The company is looking to double its current expansion by adding 100,000 square feet more by March 2023.  

