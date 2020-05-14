WTO Director-General plans to step down: Bloomberg News

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo plans to step down: Bloomberg News

Reuters
Reuters,
  May 14 2020
  • updated: May 14 2020, 08:21 ist
World Trade Organization Director General Roberto Azevedo. Credit: AFP Photo

 

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Roberto Azevedo plans to step down before his term ends in 2021, Bloomberg reported late on Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

It's possible that one of Azevedo's four deputy directors general could serve as interim caretaker until his term ends next year, the report said.

According to the WTO website, Azevedo is the sixth director-general of the organization. He has been the WTO's director-general since September 2013 and his second four-year term started in September 2017.

WTO did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

