X reorganises trust and safety team under Musk, CEO

X reorganises trust and safety team under Musk, CEO Yaccarino

In an email to X employees on Monday, which was shared with Reuters, Yaccarino said the company is searching for a new leader for brand safety and suitability.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 01 2023, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 01:15 ist
A crew works to remove the Twitter sign as an illuminated 'X' logo is seen on top of the building in San Francisco, California, US, July 29, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a video. Credit: Reuters Photo

X owner Elon Musk and Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino will both oversee the trust and safety team at the company formerly known as Twitter, the social media concern said on Monday.

X's product and engineering team will report to Musk, while Yaccarino will oversee all other divisions, including human resources, legal, finance, sales and operations, X said.

The trust and safety team, which is responsible for content moderation, has been the focus of some criticism of the platform after Musk acquired the company last October. Researchers have accused X of relaxing content guard rails, leading to a spike in harmful posts. The company has said the majority of content views are of "healthy" posts.

Also Read | ‘X’ on Twitter’s headquarters faces investigation over permit violations

In an email to X employees on Monday, which was shared with Reuters, Yaccarino said the company is searching for a new leader for brand safety and suitability.

The previous head of brand safety, A.J. Brown, who worked on efforts to prevent advertisements from appearing next to unsuitable content, left the company last month.

Yaccarino said in the email that three X leaders will oversee different responsibilities within trust and safety, including law enforcement operations and threat disruptions. The changes to trust and safety come after Ella Irwin resigned as head of the team in June.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

x
Business News
Twitter
Elon Musk

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland

Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland

Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle

Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle

Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows

Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows

3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs

3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

 