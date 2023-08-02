X social media challenges Karnataka HC ruling on content blocking orders

X appeals K'taka HC ruling on content blocking orders

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2023, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 13:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Social media platform X has appealed to an Indian state court to set aside its ruling that rejected a plea against some government orders to remove content from its platform, formerly known as Twitter.

In a legal filing made at Karnataka high court, X said not allowing the appeal would embolden the Indian government to issue more content blocking orders that violate law. 

