X social media challenges Karnataka HC ruling on content blocking orders

Social media platform X has appealed to an Indian state court to set aside its ruling that rejected a plea against some government orders to remove content from its platform, formerly known as Twitter.
In a legal filing made at Karnataka high court, X said not allowing the appeal would embolden the Indian government to issue more content blocking orders that violate law.
