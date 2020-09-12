Xerox CFO William Osbourn resigns, Xavier Heiss named interim replacement

US printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp said on Friday Chief Financial Officer William Osbourn will step down effective September 30.

Xavier Heiss, who has been at the company for over 30 years and was made president of EMEA Operations earlier this year, will serve as the interim CFO as Xerox looks for a permanent replacement, it said.

Osbourn, who is leaving for personal reasons, joined the company as its CFO in 2016 after a 13-year stint at Time Warner Cable.