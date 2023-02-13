Yamaha bikes to be E20-compliant by end of this year; drives in new range with traction control system

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Monday said its entire motorcycle range in India would be compliant with E20 fuel by the end of this year.

The company also announced that its 149cc-155 cc bike range in the country would now come with Traction Control System (TCS) as a standard feature.

Yamaha used to offer only R15M and R15V4 with the TCS and now FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe, FZ-X and MT-15 V2 Deluxe would also come with the technology.

The traction control system controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to instantly adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. This ensures efficient delivery of power to the wheel and minimising wheelspin.

The company stated that the 2023 motorcycle line-up now comes equipped with on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) system, a requirement for the upcoming stricter emission norms which will kick-in from April 1 this year.

"While our present strategy is filled with action to keep customers engaged and excited, we also never forget our responsibility to provide a carbon neutral future for mobility. As the first step in that direction, today we have launched the FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe and the FZ-X models compliant with E20 fuel and by end of this year, we plan to make all our motorcycle models compatible with E20 fuel," Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Eishin Chihana noted.

The E20 fuel comprises 20 per cent ethanol blended with gasoline.

The FZS-Fi V4 Deluxe is now priced at Rs 1.27 lakh; FZ-X at Rs 1.37 lakh; R15M at Rs 1.94 lakh; R15V4 at Rs 1.82 lakh; MT15 V2 Deluxe at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

"Globally, Yamaha motorcycles are immensely appreciated for their impeccable handling and performance. And we are confident that the more evolved 2023 versions of our motorcycles with a list of highly desired features will surely entice our young consumers in India," Chihana said.