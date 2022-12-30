Year-ender: Best and worst IPOs of 2022

The year 2022 was not so great for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) market compared to 2021, which was the best IPO year in two decades. This year the IPO market raised Rs 57,000 cr compared to Rs 1.2 lakh cr raised in the previous year.

The downfall in the market is attributed to global economic turmoil and geopolitical tensions. IPOs such as LIC, Delhivery and AGS Transact Technologies could not meet investors’ expectations. They delivered negative returns of more than 25 per cent since their listing, as per a report by The Economic Times.

On the contrary, IPOs of Adani Wilmar and Venus Pipes & Tubes impressed investors by surging anywhere between 100 per cent and 150 per cent in 2022.

Top performing IPOs of 2022

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar emerged as the top performing IPO of year 2022 with returns of more than 128 per cent post-listing. It was listed in January this year, and closed at 617.45 on the last trading day of the year.

Hariom Pipe Industries

The company had filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in September 2021, obtained its observation letter on January 25, 2022, an update with Sebi showed. It gave 116 per cent returns and closed at 358.50 on the last trading day of the year.

Venus Pipes & Tubes (115 per cent), Veranda Learning Solutions (76 per cent) and Vedant Fashion (51 per cent) were the other top performing IPO of 2022.

Worst performing IPOs of 2022

Omnichannel payment solution provider AGS Transact Technologies turned out to be the worst performing IPO this year with a 63 per cent negative return. Delhivery (33 per cent), Inox Green Energy (31 per cent), LIC (28 per cent) and Abans Holdings (25 per cent) stood as the worst performing IPO in the calendar year 2022.