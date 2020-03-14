Yes Bank cancels Q3 earnings press conference; To be filed in exchanges

Yes Bank on Saturday cancelled its press conference for the Q3 results, which was slated to happen at 11:45 hours, sources confirmed to DH. The bank will just put the filling on exchanges.

This has resulted in a worry for the markets, as they anticipate a big hole in bank's financials in October-December quarter.

Additionally, in a big blow for the investors of Yes Bank, the final plan said that any investor having more than 100 shares in the bank will have them locked in for the next 3 years. This makes the bank's stock completely illiquid.