Yes Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 16

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 11 2020, 18:14pm ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 19:25pm ist
Rana Kapoor, the founder of Yes Bank is pictured after his arrest in Mumbai. (AFP Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened the probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and is having a detailed look at all the loans sanctioned during his tenure as MD & CEO of the now stressed bank.

On Sunday, the ED had booked Kapoor under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a Rs 3,700 crore investment in short-term debentures of Diwan Housing Finance Ltd and alleged kickbacks of Rs 600 crore to the family-owned company after the housing finance company could not payback.

Meanwhile, a special court set up under PMLA extended his remand till 16 March.

 

