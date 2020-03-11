Yes Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 16

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened the probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and is having a detailed look at all the loans sanctioned during his tenure as MD & CEO of the now stressed bank.

On Sunday, the ED had booked Kapoor under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a Rs 3,700 crore investment in short-term debentures of Diwan Housing Finance Ltd and alleged kickbacks of Rs 600 crore to the family-owned company after the housing finance company could not payback.

Meanwhile, a special court set up under PMLA extended his remand till 16 March.