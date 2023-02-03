Yes Bank elevates Rajan Pental as executive director

Yes Bank on Friday said its head of retail portfolio, Rajan Pental, has been elevated as executive director.

The Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of Pental for a period of three years starting from Thursday, according to an official statement from the private sector lender.

Pental has been associated with the lender since 2015, and oversees branch banking, affluent banking, NRI banking, retail assets, SME banking, rural and agriculture banking, third party distribution, marketing and corporate communication, retail collections, retail legal, retail service excellence and customer experience, liabilities product management, credit cards and merchant acquisition.

Welcoming the appointment, its chief executive officer Prashant Kumar said Pental has been instrumental in building a robust retail franchise for the bank.