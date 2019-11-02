Yes Bank posts Rs 600 cr loss, asset quality detoriates

The embattled private sector lender Yes Bank has seen its asset quality deteriorate further with the fresh slippages worth Rs 5,945 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 -- in line with market expectations.

As a result, the bank clocked a net loss of Rs 600.08 crore. A one-time tax liability of Rs 708.6 crore impacted the bank’s profitability. The tax liability arose due to the change in the corporate tax regime recently.

The bank’s loss was higher than Rs 400 crore estimated by the analysts. Even without DTA adjustment, the bank’s operating performance was weaker than the same period last year. It’s operating profit was also down 38% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1,458 crore during the quarter under review.

In the previous quarter as well, the bank had seen Gross Slippages of Rs 6,232 crore.

In the current quarter, the bank has seen its asset quality further deteriorate as Gross Non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of the bank surged to 7.39% from 5.01% in the previous quarter. Similarly, the net NPA ratio of the bank surged to 4.35% from 2.91%.

Of the bank’s corporate loan book, excluding the NPAs, the bank’s exposure rated below BB stands at 10.1% (Rs 31,400 crore), seeing gross addition of Rs 5,230 crore during the quarter.

The bank, however, witnessed upgrades worth Rs 867 crore during the quarter.

The gross advances by the bank stood at Rs 2.24 lakh crore -- a dip of 5% sequentially. The bank also saw its balance sheet size decline by 6.6% to Rs 3.47 lakh crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, the bank’s net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of its profitability, stood at 2.7%, down 60 basis points y-o-y and 10 bps sequentially.

It managed to plug the slide in its CASA ratio, which saw an improvement of 60 basis points (bps) to 30.8%. The bank’s low CASA ratio, a high degree of stressed assets and bulge in the contingent liabilities had been a cause of worry for the markets.

The NPAs have been a huge concern for the Indian banks, weighing heavy on their balance sheets.

Gross NPAs of a set of 36 banks increased from Rs 6.71 lakh crore in March 2017 to a peak of Rs 9.66 lakh crore in March 2018 and subsequently moderated to Rs 8.70 lakh crore in March 2019 before increasing to Rs 8.97 lakh crore in June 2019.