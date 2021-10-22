Yes Bank Q2 profit jumps 74% to Rs 225 crore

Yes Bank Q2 profit jumps 74% to Rs 225 crore

Total income slipped to Rs 5,430.30 crore during the July-September period

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 22 2021, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 15:51 ist
A pedestrian wears a mask to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic as he walks past a branch of Yes Bank, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Credit: PTI File Photo

Yes Bank on Friday reported a 74 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 225 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The private sector lender had earned a profit of Rs 129 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Total income slipped to Rs 5,430.30 crore during the July-September period from Rs 5,842.81 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said in regulatory filing.

Gross bad loans declined to 14.9 per cent of gross advances as on September 30. The same stood at 16.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, net non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose to 5.55 per cent in the quarter under review from 4.71 per cent a year ago.

The bank has made prudent provisioning of Rs 336 crore on a single telecom exposure in the latest quarter. 

YES Bank
Earnings
Business News

