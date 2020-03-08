Troubles mount up for Kapoors, Wadhawans

Yes Bank row: Troubles mount up for Kapoors, Wadhawans

The CBI has  registered a case against Rana Kapoor, former MD of Yes Bank, DHFL and DoIT Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 08 2020, 19:58pm ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2020, 19:58pm ist
Rana Kapoor, the founder of Yes Bank is pictured after his arrest in Mumbai on March 8, 2020. - The founder of India's Yes Bank was arrested on allegations of money laundering on March 8, amid efforts to formulate a rescue plan for the country's fourth-largest private lender. (AFP Photo)

Troubles doubled for Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his family and the DHFL Wadhawan brothers as the CBI registered a case against them on Sunday.

The CBI has  registered a case against Rana Kapoor, former MD of Yes Bank, DHFL and DoIT Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd.

The accused has been booked under sections  420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and sections 7, 12 & 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI will investigate the dealings between Kapoor and DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's daughter Roshini Kapoor was stopped from flying to London at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. 

She was stopped on the basis of a Look out Circular issued against her name, sources said. Before the ED and the CBI started its operation against Kapoor family in the wake of alleged money laundering and crisis involving Yes Bank,  the LOC was issued against them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rana Kapoor
YES Bank
Comments (+)
 