Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

Yes Bank on Monday sold over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for around Rs 3 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the private sector lender sold 16,78,900 shares at an average price of Rs 16.26 apiece. This took the total transaction value to Rs 2.72 crore.

However, the buyer of the shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Reliance Capital Ltd ended 0.61 per cent higher at Rs 16.40 on the NSE.

On Friday, the private sector lender had sold more than 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for over Rs 2 crore through an open market transaction.

In October, Reliance Nippon Asset Management Company had directed its trustees to sell the remaining shares pledged by Rana Kapoor, co-founder of Yes Bank, as a collateral with the mutual fund house, sources had said.

According to a separate block deal on the BSE, Link Investment Trust and Emerald Investments Ltd together bought shares worth Rs 157 crore in Eris Lifesciences Ltd.

The data showed that Link Investments picked up 2.44 lakh shares in the firm, while Emerald Investments bought a total of over 35.7 lakh shares, at an average price of Rs 411.5 apiece.

This together translated into a deal amount of Rs 157.33 crore.

The shares bought by the firms were sold by public shareholders of Eris Lifesciences, Hetal Rasiklal Shah and Bhikhalal Chimanlal Shah, among other sellers.

On the BSE, shares of Eris Lifesciences ended at Rs 432.5 apiece, 4.41 per cent higher than the previous close.