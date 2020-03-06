Yes Bank share recovers at 57% collapse after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000

Beleaguered Yes Bank’s share prices dropped 57% on Friday after the RBI capped withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000 last night, recovering from a 75% drop.

At 12:03 PM the stock was trading at Rs 15.50, down by Rs 21.30 on the NSE.

In a late evening notification on Thursday, RBI said that entire board of the YES Bank has been superseded and Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the administrator under Section 36ACA (2) of the Act.

Yes Bank has not been able to raise funds to buffer its depleting capital. To add to its woes, the bank has been witnessing a high level of withdrawals from depositors in recent days, causing a drop in its Current Account-Saving Account (CASA) ratio. CASA is the cheapest form of funds available to banks.

This move comes amid the news of public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) bailing out the bank.

YES Bank's majority stake is controlled by retail investors after co-founder Rana Kapoor exited the bank.

The lender had delayed its December quarter earnings amid an alleged depletion of CASA ratio, the stress in corporate loan book and bulging contingent liabilities. While the contingent liabilities are double of bank's balance sheet size, according to September filing, the total exposure to shadow lenders and developers -- who are caught in a cash crunch -- stood at 11.5%.