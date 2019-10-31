Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc after 1.2bn offer buzz

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2019, 14:23pm ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2019, 16:26pm ist
Yes Bank. (Reuters File Photo)

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday rallied over 38 per cent after the lender said it had received a binding offer for USD 1.2 billion (approximately Rs 8,500 crore) funding from an overseas investor.

Shares of the private sector lender zoomed 34.94 per cent to Rs 76.65 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock soared 38.55 per cent to Rs 78.70.

"The bank would like to inform that it has now received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of USD 1.2 billion in the bank through fresh issuance of equity shares," it said on Thursday.

Last month, the bank had informed stock exchanges that it had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to necessary approvals.

The troubled private sector lender had said that it was looking for capital either from a private equity investor or a strategic investor or family office.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
YES Bank
Stock Markets
BSE
Comments (+)
 