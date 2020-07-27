Yes Bank stocks tumble 10% as FPO shares list

Yes Bank stocks tumble 10% as FPO shares list

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 13:20 ist
Yes Bank. Credit: AFP

Yes Bank on Monday tumbled nearly 10 percent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day after its follow-on public offer shares got listed.

The stock plunged 9.89 percent to Rs 12.30 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tanked 9.89 percent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day of Rs 12.30.

"12,50,44,33,750 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up securities of Yes Bank Limited are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, July 27, 2020. These shares rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company," according to a BSE notice issued on Friday.

Yes Bank's follow-on public offer to raise Rs 15,000 crore was subscribed 93 percent on the final day of bidding.

The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription was 95 percent after including the anchor investors' portion.

An issue is considered successful if it receives a minimum subscription of 90 percent of its total size.

Yes Bank had fixed a price band of Rs 12-13 per share for the FPO, which opened for subscription on July 15.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

YES Bank
NSE
BSE

What's Brewing

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

 