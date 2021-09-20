You can soon get tribal products at your doorstep as TRIFED joins hands with Big Basket

Handmade forest products sourced from tribal cooperatives will soon be delivered at the doorstep with Trifed on Monday joining hands with e-grocery platform Big Basket.

“This collaboration will help tribal beneficiaries in remote areas overcome challenges restricting their access to domestic and international markets,” Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said here.

Earlier, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) Managing Director Pravir Krishna and Big Basket Chief Merchandising Officer signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the promotion and sale of the natural Van Dhan products.

By collaborating with Big Basket, Trifed expects to leverage their infrastructure, expertise and reach to make the Organics, Naturals and TRIFOOD Van Dhan products available to a wider clientele across the country, Krishna said.

Check out latest DH videos here