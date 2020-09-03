Yuan hovers at 16-month high against US dollar

The yuan hovered at a 16-month high against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank lifted its official midpoint rate for the eighth straight trading day, but it has yet to send any strong signal to rein in strength in the Chinese currency.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a new 16-month high of 6.8319 per dollar, 57 pips or 0.08 per cent firmer than the previous fix of 6.8376.

Thursday's official fixing was the strongest since May 13, 2019, but came in slightly weaker than market projections of 6.8293, similar to Wednesday. But many market participants said the central bank has not yet robustly used its counter-cyclical factor in the midpoint formula as it did in the past to counteract one-way bets in the currency.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.8323 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8297 at midday, up 78 pips or 0.11 per cent from the previous late session close.

"The central bank has in the past mainly relied on yuan midpoint to guide market expectations, but recent fixings have not clearly shown such intentions and the central bank has reiterated that it had exited frequent intervention," analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note.

They expect the yuan will continue to appreciate, but at a slower pace, in a range of 6.7 to 6.9 per dollar for the time being.

Several domestic currency traders said despite some fluctuations in the greenback in global markets in recent sessions, domestic investors have broadly shaped a consensus of a strong yuan.

One trader at a Chinese bank said long yuan positions have become crowded and there remained room for further rises in the yuan.

Global investment banks are revising up their forecasts for the yuan, betting that its recent rally will be sustained due to persistent dollar softness and continued capital inflows. Foreign investors in August raised their holdings of China bonds for the 21st month in a row, lured by a rising yuan and attractive yield premiums.

The global dollar index rose to 92.833 at midday when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.8298 per dollar.