Zara founder's daughter to lead parent company

She will replace Pablo Isla, who has been chairman since 2011, in April

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • Nov 30 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 16:25 ist
Zara founder Amancio Ortega with daughter Marta Ortega. Credit: AFP Photo

The parent company of Zara said Tuesday that Marta Ortega, the daughter of the Spanish clothing giant's founder, will take over as chairwoman of the group.

She will replace Pablo Isla, who has been chairman since 2011, in April, the company said in a statement.

Business News
Zara
Retail

