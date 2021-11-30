Zara founder's daughter to lead parent company

The parent company of Zara said Tuesday that Marta Ortega, the daughter of the Spanish clothing giant's founder, will take over as chairwoman of the group.
She will replace Pablo Isla, who has been chairman since 2011, in April, the company said in a statement.
