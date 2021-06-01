Zee Entertainment appoints Nitin Mittal as president - Technology & Data

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Tuesday said it has appointed Nitin Mittal as president – Technology & Data.

Mittal’s appointment is in line with the company’s ZEE 4.0 approach in which it is taking steps to support its digital pivot, drive exponential growth across digital platforms and fortify it, said a statement.

He will lead strategic initiatives in tech, data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Digital across the company to support the ZEE 4.0 transformation, it added.

“The transformation process aims at creating a digitally adept, data first company that will be a leader, in all formats of content consumption, both linear and digital, across India and key international markets,” it said.

Mittal will also lead the engineering team and work closely with Amit Goenka, President – Digital Businesses & Platforms to enhance the customer experience across ZEE5 and support the growth plans of the OTT Platform in India and across the world.

”We are taking concrete steps to further upgrade our technological capabilities, and I am sure with Nitin’s expertise, we will enhance the value proposition of our digital products to create consumer delight," ZEEL MD & CEO Punit Goenka said.

Mittal has 20 years of experience and before joining ZEEL, he was the Founder CEO & Board Member for SOLV, a company focused on creating an open platform for B2B commerce, credit, payment, logistics and skilled workforce for the SME segment in India.

He has previously been associated with Standard Chartered, IBM, TESCO, BNY Mellon, Wipro and the Future Group.