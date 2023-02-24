Insolvency proceedings to hinder merger with Sony: Zee

Zee Entertainment says merger with Sony will get stuck on insolvency proceedings

Zee's chief executive, Punit Goenka challenged the insolvency proceedings against the company initiated by India's bankruptcy court

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2023, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 12:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd told a tribunal on Friday its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp will "get stuck" due to the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the Indian company.

The comments came as Zee's chief executive, Punit Goenka, on Thursday said in a statement that he expected a timely completion of a merger between Zee and Sony.

Goenka on Thursday challenged the insolvency proceedings against the company initiated by India's bankruptcy court over a loan default from IndusInd Bank Ltd.

