Zerodha faces investors' fury on technical glitch

Zerodha faces investors' fury on technical glitch

Zerodha Broking is a financial services company that offers retail as well as institutional broking

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 22:25 ist

Users of online brokerage Zerodha faced difficulty in trading on Wednesday due to a technical glitch on its trading platform.

The brokerage house faced customers' ire on microblogging site Twitter as they complained that prices and trading froze on its platform during the trading hours.

"Zerodha down, price not updating," one user tweeted.

Another user mentioned, "Zerodha is not working at the peak time of trading. Prices are stuck."

Also Read | Zerodha gets in-principle approval to launch mutual fund, says Nithin Kamath

"Because of Zerodha, I suffer a loss of Rs 80,000 in ONGC. Zerodha app was stuck. I sold my holding for intraday and stock runs like a wild horse from 65 to 82 within 5 min & came down to 62. I was trying to exit my position but thanks to Zerodha, my stock was sold. Buying price 148," a user tweeted.

On October 18, investors of several brokerage houses, including  Zerodha and Paytm Money, had faced possible difficulty while selling shares due to "an issue" related to Central Depository Services India Limited (CDSL).

Founded in 2010, Zerodha Broking is a financial services company that offers retail as well as institutional broking, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.

Over 7.5 million clients place millions of orders every day through its platform, contributing more than 15 per cent of all Indian retail trading volumes. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Zerodha
Investments
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 