Zilingo saga continues—Top executive heading POSH committee removed: Report

The crisis at e-commerce company Zilingo appears to see no end in sight. After CEO and co-founder Ankiti Bose's exit, another top executive has reportedly been removed from the company.

Naushaba Salahuddin, head of communications and prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) committee, is the latest executive to face the axe.

According to an Economic Times report, she was likely suspended after an e-mail she sent, questioning the veracity of the company's public statements.

The e-commerce firm is backed by industry majors such as Sequoia Capital and Temasek and is valued at nearly $800 million.

The report said Salahuddin refuted the company's claim which said “Bose brought certain harassment complaints to the board only after she was suspended."

The Singapore-based fashion technology startup had, earlier this week, said that the decision to suspend Ankiti Bose over alleged discrepancies in the company's accounts, was taken jointly by the board and not by any individual investor.

In a strongly-worded statement, the company said Bose made certain harassment-related allegations only after she was suspended on March 31 and no past or present investor nominees on the board were made aware of the harassment claims prior to that.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin alleded that the board tried to 'dicredit' her. “Why is yet another woman, who is speaking against certain people or [talking about] the harassment going on in this process, being silenced at Zilingo by the board?” she wrote in a mail, cited by the report.

(With PTI inputs)