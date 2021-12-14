Zomato appoints Nitin Savara as deputy CFO

Zomato appoints Nitin Savara as deputy CFO

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 14 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 12:16 ist
Zomato's new deputy CFO Nitin Savara. Credit: LinkedIn/nitin-savara-6a264210

Food aggregator Zomato has appointed Nitin Savara as its Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Zomato

What's Brewing

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 