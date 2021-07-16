Zomato IPO brought new set of investors, shift in consumer behaviour: Paytm Money CEO

Online food delivery platform Zomato's Rs 9,375-crore initial public offering has seen a new set of investors coming into the capital market and there is a visible shift in consumer behaviour, a senior official of Paytm Money said on Thursday.

Zomato IPO was oversubscribed 4.8 times on the second day on Thursday as retail investors continued to pour in bids.

The company got bids for 344.76 crore shares against 71.92 crore shares on offer, stock exchange data showed.

"Zomato IPO is the start of an important change in Indian capital markets as we see a very new set of investors and also the start-up ecosystem truly taking centre stage.

Read | Zomato IPO oversubscribed 1.3 times

"More than the phenomenal response to the IPO, the visible shift in consumer behaviour is a trend to acknowledge and closely watch," Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar said in a statement.

Digital brokerage platform Paytm Money is offering booking of Zomato shares between July 14 and July 16.

According to the insights shared by the platform, 27 per cent applicants were under the age of 25, while 60 per cent were under 30.

Historically, 55 per cent of IPO applicants on the platform have been under the age of 30.

Also Read | How brands are riding high on Zomato IPO

"The average Zomato IPO investor was a year younger than applicants for previous IPOs on Paytm Money. Average investment in Zomato IPO on Day 1 was 20 per cent higher than average investment in previous IPOs on Paytm Money," the brokerage firm said.

Other than top cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, Paytm Money saw first time participation from smaller towns like Kodinar in Gujarat, Tuensang in Nagaland, and Rangapara in Assam.

"Women contributed 10 per cent of overall applications on Day 1 with a marginally higher ticket size compared to their male counterparts," the statement said.