Zomato, Swiggy clock over 7,000 orders per minute on New Year's Eve; log personal bests

On New Year’s Eve, food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato, had a celebration of their own by clocking a record number of orders per minute.

Both the apps crossed a total of 2 million orders, each, as of 9 pm on Friday, with Swiggy clocking a personal best of 9,000 orders per minute and Zomato also clocking a personal best of 7,100 orders per minute.

Also Read | Your Swiggy, Zomato orders may be costlier this year; food aggregators to collect 5% GST beginning January 1

On December 31, 2020, Swiggy had received 5,000 orders per minute, and last night they beat their own record to receive 9,000 orders per minute.

9049. not the first 4 digits of my number. the current food orders per minute. 🥳 https://t.co/Hy93tNVOnH — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021

As of 7 pm on Friday, Zomato had 7,100 orders per minute, with its previous record being 4,000 orders per minute.

The pace of the orders put stress on the UPI payment platforms, with many users complaining of failed payments. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said the UPI success rate was drastically down across all apps, at 40 per cent from the average of 70 per cent, which negatively affected the number of orders per minute.

UPI success rate is drastically down across all UPI apps (40% success rate right now, down from 70%+). Will affect OPM negatively. 🤯 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

The total cost of all the orders received on Zomato was Rs 91 crores.

All this food was worth ₹91 crores. https://t.co/9iOs3oKAdW — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

Swiggy revealed that biryani was the most-ordered food item.

the verdict is out 🥳 we are a biryani loving nation and it shows. no wonder 1229 biryanis were marked 'delivered' in a minute! https://t.co/xaaEi1JRiO pic.twitter.com/CCsWhrdBJM — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021

"We are a biryani loving nation and it shows. no wonder 1229 biryanis were marked 'delivered' in a minute!” Swiggy said.

Reminiscing about Swiggy's first New Year’s Eve as a three-month-old platform in 2014, cofounder Sriharsha Majety took to Twitter to share that they had only 1 order every 3 minutes.

On Swiggy’s first NYE in 2014 as a 3-month-old food delivery platform, we did 1 order every 3 minutes. How times have changed. Love India’s hunger for more 💖 https://t.co/Isg1ORqqcO — Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021

Both platforms' instant grocery delivery services — Instamart from Swiggy and Zomato-backed Blinkit — also received a record number of orders.

Swiggy shared that Indians ordered items for breakfast on New Year's Eve. Instamart saw orders of 15,458 cartons of egg, 35,177 bags of tomatoes, 27,574 bags of onions and 7822 bread packets.

looks like India is already prepping for the next day hangover breakfast with @SwiggyInstamart! 15,458 cartons of eggs 🍳

35,177 bags of tomatoes 🍅

27,574 bags of onions 🧅

7,822 bread packets 🍞 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021

Blinkit saw huge demand for nachos, sodas, ice packs, lemons, popcorn, and condoms.

On popular demand, here are the numbers for condoms – 33,440 condoms were ordered on @letsblinkit today. Someone ordered 80 condoms in one go 🤔. Durex seems to be India's choice when it comes to safety. #PopulationControl — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021

From January 1, 2022, food delivery on Zomato and Swiggy is to get more expensive, with the platforms having to collect and deposit tax at a 5 per cent rate.

Check out DH's latest videos: